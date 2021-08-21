Advertisement

Rally For Rail: Group shows support for passenger rail service to Eau Claire

The community gathered to show its support of passenger rail service to Eau Claire.
By Carla Rogner
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group in Eau Claire wants to bring passenger rail service to the Chippewa Valley.

On Saturday people gathered at Phoenix Park advocating for rail service like Amtrak. Supporters said it would help connect Eau Claire to big cities like Chicago and Minneapolis, but it also serves as a more environmentally friendly way to travel.

They wanted to show support for members of Congress, specifically Ron Kind, who is backing the bipartisan infrastructure plan which includes $66 billion for passenger and freight rail like Amtrak.

Several public officials spoke including Rep. Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire and Eau Claire City Councilman Jeremy Gragert.

“I think it is a great way to expand our city and have our people have places to work that are not necessarily tied into Eau Claire,” Emerson said.

“We want to see action on climate change, and we want to see it through rail service,” Gragert said.

Amtrak has shared plans for adding stops in western Wisconsin cities including Eau Claire if the funding goes through.

