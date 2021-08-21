Rep. Sortwell: Sen. Jacque in “serious need of your prayers”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin state representative says a state senator who was hospitalized following a positive COVID-19 test is in need of prayers.

Representative Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers), took to Facebook Friday night and asked each of his followers to pray for Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R- De Pere).

Sortwell said Jacque was in “serious need of your prayers tonight,” adding the senator is in the hospital with “COVID induced pneumonia.” You can find the post below.

As Action 2 News first reported earlier this week, Jacque was being treated for pneumonia at a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

At that time, the senator said at the time he tested positive, he was largely asymptomatic.

The senator’s current condition has not been released as of this time.

In a statement provided to Action 2 News by Sen. Jacque’s office earlier this week, the Senator wrote in part at the time that he “did not know when I contracted COVID, but some of my family and I did test positive for it at the end of last week after I came home from Madison.”

Senator Jacque serves the 1st Senate District, which covers all of Door and Kewaunee Counties, as well as portions of Brown, Calumet and Manitowoc Counties.

Action 2 has reached out to Jacque’s office for comment, and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Wisconsin Representative Shae Sortwell posted on Facebook about Senator Andre Jacque being in need of prayers Friday night. (WBAY Staff)

