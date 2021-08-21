Advertisement

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. He and his wife, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

“There are no further updates at this time,” the statement said. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

A protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jesse Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights.

Despite having been diagnosed for Parkinson’s disease, Jackson has remained active, and has advocated for COVID-19 vaccines for Black people, who lag behind white people in the United States’ vaccination drive. Earlier this month, he was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol during a demonstration calling for Congress to end the filibuster in order to support voting rights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Groups searching for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Former School District of Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs faces up to 10 years in prison and a...
Plea agreement accepted for Dan Peggs; sentencing scheduled for November
Mosquito-related illnesses can also affect animals.
Health officials urging Wisconsin residents to take preventative measures against mosquito-related illnesses
All of Wisconsin has high or very high COVID-19 transmission.
DHS: Over a dozen counties have very high COVID-19 transmission
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs targets ex-wife’s social media posts ahead of plea hearing

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (8/21/21)
ECPD Hosts Event With Hmong Mutual Assistance Association
ECPD Hosts Event With Hmong Mutual Assistance Association (8/21/21)
Show Of Support For Rail Service In Eau Claire
Show Of Support For Rail Service In Eau Claire (8/21/21)
Arcadia-Glencoe Chief Missing
Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Missing (8/21/21)
An Eau Claire Police Officer speaks with a kid at Hmong Youth Day in Eau Claire, Wis.
ECPD and Hmong Mutual Assistance Association team up to host Hmong Youth Day