SportScene 13 for Friday, August 20th (Part One)

By Justus Cleveland, Jessica Mendoza and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the first Friday night lights of the prep football season!

In part one of SportScene 13, Mike Sinz kicks off his career at Menomonie with a win over River Falls, La Crosse Logan shuts out Eau Claire Memorial at home and Eau Claire Regis takes down a big school in Kenosha Bradford.

Plus, Altoona opens up the year with a win over Fall Creek, Rice Lake holds off Medford and a full list of scores.

PREP FOOTBALL

Abbotsford 47, Loyal 12

Alma/Pepin 42, Elmwood/Plum City 12

Altoona 41, Fall Creek 18

Amery 19, Grantsburg 16

Amherst 42, St. Croix Falls 19

Aquinas 49, Prairie du Chien 15

Arcadia 22, Lancaster 6

Arrowhead 38, Marquette University 22

Baldwin-Woodville 17, Sparta 6

Baraboo 28, Onalaska 21

Barron 26, Ladysmith 6

Belleville 55, Cambridge 0

Beloit Memorial 14, Racine Case 13

Berlin 28, Winneconne 22

Black Hawk/Warren IL 20, Westby 13

Boyceville 47, Gilmanton 6

Brodhead/Juda 39, Edgerton 0

Brookfield East 35, Watertown 7

Brookwood 34, Cochrane-Fountain City 14

Campbellsport 14, New Holstein 12

Catholic Central 49, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 28

Catholic Memorial 29, Brookfield Central 27

Cedar Grove-Belgium 38, Mayville 20

Cedarburg 31, Port Washington 7

Clinton 27, New Glarus 26

Clintonville 56, Green Bay West 24

Colby 37, Neillsville/Granton 0

Columbus 34, Omro 0

Crivitz 8, Chilton 6

Cuba City 50, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 14

Cumberland 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21

Darlington 53, Platteville 21

De Soto 34, Assumption 31

DeForest 42, Madison East 0

Deerfield 28, Dodgeland 13

Denmark 38, Shawano 27

Dodgeville 40, Viroqua 20

Durand 33, Spring Valley 14

Edgar 35, Lakeland 0

Edgewood 42, River Valley 14

Elk Mound 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Elkhorn Area 20, New Berlin West 7

Ellsworth 50, Superior 22

Evansville 34, Reedsburg Area 33

Fennimore 47, Iowa-Grant 0

Fond du Lac 31, Marshfield 12

Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Marinette 26

Franklin 35, Appleton North 31

Freedom 40, Seymour 0

Grafton 41, Milwaukee Lutheran 6

Hartford Union 40, Waukesha West 21

Highland 34, River Ridge 12

Hilbert 14, Brillion 0

Homestead 32, Germantown 14

Hortonville 17, Appleton East 7

Howards Grove 23, Poynette 22

Hurley 48, Crandon 0

Iola-Scandinavia 39, Marathon 14

Jefferson 28, Lakeside Lutheran 7

Johnson Creek 61, Parkview/Albany 16

Kaukauna 48, Ashwaubenon 24

Kenosha Christian Life 19, Saint Thomas More 14

Kenosha Indian Trail 42, Madison La Follette 19

Kettle Moraine 39, Wilmot Union 0

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 20, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 13

Kiel 13, Kewaunee 7

Kimberly 34, Stevens Point 9

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 12, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 34, Ozaukee 13

La Crosse Logan 13, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Laconia 20, Wautoma 13

Lake Country Lutheran 45, St. Marys Springs 0

Lake Mills 23, Mineral Point 10

Little Chute 38, New London 6

Lodi 40, McFarland 0

Luther 40, Blair-Taylor 7

Luxemburg-Casco 42, Xavier 14

Manitowoc Lutheran 38, Roncalli 26

Markesan 30, Manawa 14

Marshall 42, Fall River/Rio 15

Martin Luther 28, Greenfield 12

Mauston 46, Tomah 30

Menasha 34, Beaver Dam 23

Menomonie 28, River Falls 6

Milton 29, Fort Atkinson 0

Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 49, Dominican 0

Mondovi 72, Eleva-Strum 6

Monona Grove 35, West Bend East 14

Monroe 43, Sauk Prairie 7

Mukwonago 34, Hamilton 21

Necedah 56, Wild Rose 15

Neenah 30, Madison West 6

Nekoosa 46, Black River Falls 21

New Lisbon 28, Hillsboro 6

New Richmond 24, Saint Croix Central 18

Nicolet 42, Sheboygan South 13

Northwestern 42, Ashland 7

Oak Creek 35, Waukesha North 0

Oconomowoc 42, Janesville Craig 7

Oconto Falls 14, Oconto 12

Osceola 46, Lac Courte Oreilles 8

Oshkosh North 37, Green Bay Southwest 6

Oshkosh West 54, Green Bay East 0

Pacelli 33, Weyauwega-Fremont 7

Pardeeville 24, Cambria-Friesland 0

Plymouth 29, Sheboygan North 0

Portage 31, Adams-Friendship 0

Potosi/Cassville 48, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

Prescott 33, Spooner 0

Pulaski 38, Notre Dame 14

Randolph 36, Rosholt 6

Reedsville 48, Mishicot 8

Regis 27, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 10

Rhinelander 32, Tomahawk 0

Rice Lake 28, Medford Area 6

Royall 30, Boscobel 6

Sheboygan Falls 33, Brown Deer 12

Shiocton 20, Bonduel 6

Slinger 14, Menomonee Falls 6

Somerset 26, Bloomer 14

Southern Door 25, Oostburg 17

Southwestern 22, Riverdale 14

Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0

Stoughton 27, Oregon 21

Stratford 14, Mosinee 7

Sun Prairie 48, Hudson 7

Turner 34, East Troy 12

Turtle Lake 30, Webster 0

Two Rivers 37, Random Lake 0

University School of Milwaukee 32, Brookfield Academy 27

Valders 40, Merrill 22

Verona Area 42, Kenosha Tremper 7

Waterford 42, Milwaukee King 12

Watertown Luther Prep 34, Ripon 7

Waukesha South 34, Janesville Parker 32

Waunakee 35, Madison Memorial 6

Wausau West 38, De Pere 14

Wauwatosa East 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 52

Wauwatosa West 60, West De Pere 31

West Salem 48, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0

Westfield Area 34, Palmyra-Eagle 8

Westosha Central 63, Racine Park 34

Whitefish Bay 56, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 6

Whitehall 47, Colfax 8

Whitewater 24, Big Foot 19

Whitnall 17, Burlington 7

Wisconsin Dells 18, Richland Center 13

Wisconsin Lutheran 27, New Berlin Eisenhower 21

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Northland Pines 0

Wrightstown 35, Waupaca 7

