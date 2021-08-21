SportScene 13 for Friday, August 20th (Part One)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the first Friday night lights of the prep football season!
In part one of SportScene 13, Mike Sinz kicks off his career at Menomonie with a win over River Falls, La Crosse Logan shuts out Eau Claire Memorial at home and Eau Claire Regis takes down a big school in Kenosha Bradford.
Plus, Altoona opens up the year with a win over Fall Creek, Rice Lake holds off Medford and a full list of scores.
PREP FOOTBALL
Abbotsford 47, Loyal 12
Alma/Pepin 42, Elmwood/Plum City 12
Altoona 41, Fall Creek 18
Amery 19, Grantsburg 16
Amherst 42, St. Croix Falls 19
Aquinas 49, Prairie du Chien 15
Arcadia 22, Lancaster 6
Arrowhead 38, Marquette University 22
Baldwin-Woodville 17, Sparta 6
Baraboo 28, Onalaska 21
Barron 26, Ladysmith 6
Belleville 55, Cambridge 0
Beloit Memorial 14, Racine Case 13
Berlin 28, Winneconne 22
Black Hawk/Warren IL 20, Westby 13
Boyceville 47, Gilmanton 6
Brodhead/Juda 39, Edgerton 0
Brookfield East 35, Watertown 7
Brookwood 34, Cochrane-Fountain City 14
Campbellsport 14, New Holstein 12
Catholic Central 49, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 28
Catholic Memorial 29, Brookfield Central 27
Cedar Grove-Belgium 38, Mayville 20
Cedarburg 31, Port Washington 7
Clinton 27, New Glarus 26
Clintonville 56, Green Bay West 24
Colby 37, Neillsville/Granton 0
Columbus 34, Omro 0
Crivitz 8, Chilton 6
Cuba City 50, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 14
Cumberland 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21
Darlington 53, Platteville 21
De Soto 34, Assumption 31
DeForest 42, Madison East 0
Deerfield 28, Dodgeland 13
Denmark 38, Shawano 27
Dodgeville 40, Viroqua 20
Durand 33, Spring Valley 14
Edgar 35, Lakeland 0
Edgewood 42, River Valley 14
Elk Mound 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Elkhorn Area 20, New Berlin West 7
Ellsworth 50, Superior 22
Evansville 34, Reedsburg Area 33
Fennimore 47, Iowa-Grant 0
Fond du Lac 31, Marshfield 12
Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Marinette 26
Franklin 35, Appleton North 31
Freedom 40, Seymour 0
Grafton 41, Milwaukee Lutheran 6
Hartford Union 40, Waukesha West 21
Highland 34, River Ridge 12
Hilbert 14, Brillion 0
Homestead 32, Germantown 14
Hortonville 17, Appleton East 7
Howards Grove 23, Poynette 22
Hurley 48, Crandon 0
Iola-Scandinavia 39, Marathon 14
Jefferson 28, Lakeside Lutheran 7
Johnson Creek 61, Parkview/Albany 16
Kaukauna 48, Ashwaubenon 24
Kenosha Christian Life 19, Saint Thomas More 14
Kenosha Indian Trail 42, Madison La Follette 19
Kettle Moraine 39, Wilmot Union 0
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 20, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 13
Kiel 13, Kewaunee 7
Kimberly 34, Stevens Point 9
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 12, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 34, Ozaukee 13
La Crosse Logan 13, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Laconia 20, Wautoma 13
Lake Country Lutheran 45, St. Marys Springs 0
Lake Mills 23, Mineral Point 10
Little Chute 38, New London 6
Lodi 40, McFarland 0
Luther 40, Blair-Taylor 7
Luxemburg-Casco 42, Xavier 14
Manitowoc Lutheran 38, Roncalli 26
Markesan 30, Manawa 14
Marshall 42, Fall River/Rio 15
Martin Luther 28, Greenfield 12
Mauston 46, Tomah 30
Menasha 34, Beaver Dam 23
Menomonie 28, River Falls 6
Milton 29, Fort Atkinson 0
Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 49, Dominican 0
Mondovi 72, Eleva-Strum 6
Monona Grove 35, West Bend East 14
Monroe 43, Sauk Prairie 7
Mukwonago 34, Hamilton 21
Necedah 56, Wild Rose 15
Neenah 30, Madison West 6
Nekoosa 46, Black River Falls 21
New Lisbon 28, Hillsboro 6
New Richmond 24, Saint Croix Central 18
Nicolet 42, Sheboygan South 13
Northwestern 42, Ashland 7
Oak Creek 35, Waukesha North 0
Oconomowoc 42, Janesville Craig 7
Oconto Falls 14, Oconto 12
Osceola 46, Lac Courte Oreilles 8
Oshkosh North 37, Green Bay Southwest 6
Oshkosh West 54, Green Bay East 0
Pacelli 33, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
Pardeeville 24, Cambria-Friesland 0
Plymouth 29, Sheboygan North 0
Portage 31, Adams-Friendship 0
Potosi/Cassville 48, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0
Prescott 33, Spooner 0
Pulaski 38, Notre Dame 14
Randolph 36, Rosholt 6
Reedsville 48, Mishicot 8
Regis 27, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 10
Rhinelander 32, Tomahawk 0
Rice Lake 28, Medford Area 6
Royall 30, Boscobel 6
Sheboygan Falls 33, Brown Deer 12
Shiocton 20, Bonduel 6
Slinger 14, Menomonee Falls 6
Somerset 26, Bloomer 14
Southern Door 25, Oostburg 17
Southwestern 22, Riverdale 14
Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0
Stoughton 27, Oregon 21
Stratford 14, Mosinee 7
Sun Prairie 48, Hudson 7
Turner 34, East Troy 12
Turtle Lake 30, Webster 0
Two Rivers 37, Random Lake 0
University School of Milwaukee 32, Brookfield Academy 27
Valders 40, Merrill 22
Verona Area 42, Kenosha Tremper 7
Waterford 42, Milwaukee King 12
Watertown Luther Prep 34, Ripon 7
Waukesha South 34, Janesville Parker 32
Waunakee 35, Madison Memorial 6
Wausau West 38, De Pere 14
Wauwatosa East 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 52
Wauwatosa West 60, West De Pere 31
West Salem 48, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0
Westfield Area 34, Palmyra-Eagle 8
Westosha Central 63, Racine Park 34
Whitefish Bay 56, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 6
Whitehall 47, Colfax 8
Whitewater 24, Big Foot 19
Whitnall 17, Burlington 7
Wisconsin Dells 18, Richland Center 13
Wisconsin Lutheran 27, New Berlin Eisenhower 21
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Northland Pines 0
Wrightstown 35, Waupaca 7
