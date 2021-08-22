Charges expected after Medford man dies in Taylor County crash

TOWN OF GROVER, Wis. (WEAU) -When authorities arrived at the scene of a crash on County Highway M near Sailor Creek Road Saturday evening, they found 20-year-old Hunter Ried of Medford unconscious in an overturned Mini Cooper. They also found two others who had been able to get out of the car.

Ried was taken to Aspirus Hospital for his injuries where he later died. He had been a backseat passenger in the car, and officials said he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The car’s driver and the front seat passenger were also injured and taken to the hospital, but were later released. Their identities have not been released at this time.

From its initial investigation, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said the driver had been going westbound on County Highway M at 100 mph when they came to a curve. Based on the skid marks at the scene of the accident, officials said the car had been driving across the center line as it was trying to take the curve.

The driver lost control and the car overturned into the ditch.

Authorities don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. They said high speeds and negligent driving led to the accident.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said it expects charges will be recommended in this case after the investigation is complete.

