The Department of Defense approves request to house Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(CNN/WXOW)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Defense has approved a request for assistance from the State Department to provide temporary housing for refugees from Afghanistan at Fort McCoy in Monroe County.

According to the Public Affairs Office at Fort McCoy, the military base will offer assistance to Afghan Special Immigration Visa applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans.

In a news release, a spokesperson for Fort McCoy said, “This initiative follows through on America’s commitment to Afghans who helped the United States.”

In addition to Fort McCoy, refugees will also be welcomed at Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Lee, Virginia.

There is no word yet on when refugees could arrive.

