ECPD and Hmong Mutual Assistance Association team up to host Hmong Youth Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association (HMAA) hosted Hmong Youth Day Saturday to help strengthen the relationship between the department and community.

“Just geared at reaching Hmong youth and Hmong families and introducing them to the police department, various things that we do and trying to build upon those important relationships,” ECPD Sgt. Andy Wise said.

Officers and kids took part in several activates including playing basketball, checking out the squad car and trying out the department’s robot. The department’s K-9 also put on a demonstration.

The kids’ experience, however, was a lot more than fun and games.

“We just wanted to make sure that our relationship with the police department is a positive relationship with them and that if we were to see them out in the community or at school, that they could, you know, say that this is someone that they could and that they could go to and that they know what their job is,” HMAA Executive Director True Vue said.

“Any police department, for that matter, can say that we’re there for our community, but it is events like this that show that we stand behind that word because we’re out here and our interest is really in just getting to know people, building relationships. That’s where that trust comes from. That’s where those opportunities come from to learn and grow from each other,” Wise said.

In March, Eau Claire Interim City Manager Dave Solberg and ECPD Chief Matt Rokus wrote and open letter promising to do more to combat hate against minority communities.

Vue said to keep following through on their promises and build that trust, ECPD must keep hosting events like Saturday’s.

“It really is making that effort and to continue with that relationship year after year and working, not just having one event a year, but to continue having more events or more training with the police officers,” she said.

The department has hosted other outreach events including an Aug. 3 National Night Out celebration. Eau Claire Police have also participated in diversity trainings with the HMAA to help officers better understand the Hmong culture.

