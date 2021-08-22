Advertisement

First Afghan refugees begin arriving at Fort McCoy Sunday afternoon

Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Officials with Fort McCoy announced Sunday that the first group of special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan have started to arrive at the Army training post.

They expect arrivals to continue throughout Sunday and the coming days.

Approximately 1,000 service members with the U.S. Army and Army Reserve are also arriving at Fort McCoy to support Operation Allies Refuge.

They are working on building additional capacity for refugees at Fort McCoy and two other military bases.

“We look forward to the opportunity to treat our temporary guests with the utmost respect and Wisconsin hospitality as they commence their Special Immigrant Visa process,” said Brigadier General Chris Norrie, the Task Force McCoy Commander.

