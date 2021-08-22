Greenfield officer shot after traffic stop; suspect killed
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man is dead and a Greenfield police officer is in critical condition following a traffic stop.
A Greenfield officer stopped a vehicle near the city’s border with Milwaukee.
The 31-year-old male driver stopped the car initially, then drove off and eventually crashed.
The driver exited the vehicle and started shooting at officers, striking a 36-year-old officer multiple times.
Two other officers returned fire and killed the suspect.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.