Greenfield officer shot after traffic stop; suspect killed

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man is dead and a Greenfield police officer is in critical condition following a traffic stop.

A Greenfield officer stopped a vehicle near the city’s border with Milwaukee.

The 31-year-old male driver stopped the car initially, then drove off and eventually crashed.

The driver exited the vehicle and started shooting at officers, striking a 36-year-old officer multiple times.

Two other officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

