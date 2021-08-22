Advertisement

At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing

At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed...
At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes in Middle Tennessee, a sheriff said.(WZTV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee has left at least eight dead and dozens missing as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says more than 30 people have been reported missing.

Davis says two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father.

The town of McEwen was pummeled with 17 inches of rain in less than a day.

McEwen is about 50 miles west of Nashville. Power outages and other communications disruptions have further hampered rescue crews.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated its emergency operations center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Groups searching for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Former School District of Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs faces up to 10 years in prison and a...
Plea agreement accepted for Dan Peggs; sentencing scheduled for November
Mosquito-related illnesses can also affect animals.
Health officials urging Wisconsin residents to take preventative measures against mosquito-related illnesses
All of Wisconsin has high or very high COVID-19 transmission.
DHS: Over a dozen counties have very high COVID-19 transmission
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs targets ex-wife’s social media posts ahead of plea hearing

Latest News

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID
Fort McCoy
The Department of Defense approves request to house Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport