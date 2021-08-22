Man dies after hitting deer in Wood County

TOWNSHIP OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) -A 70-year-old man from Columbus is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle Saturday evening.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 73 to the west of 80th Street.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said Richard Rubel was driving his motorcycle southbound on Highway 73 with a group of three other motorcyclists when a deer crossed the road in front of him.

Not being able to avoid the deer, Rubel crashed into it. He was injured in the accident and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No one else was hurt during the crash.

The Sheriff’s Department said it’s still investigating the incident.

