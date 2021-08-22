Advertisement

Man dies after hitting deer in Wood County

Motorcycle Accident
Motorcycle Accident(AP Images)
By Maria Blough
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) -A 70-year-old man from Columbus is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle Saturday evening.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 73 to the west of 80th Street.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said Richard Rubel was driving his motorcycle southbound on Highway 73 with a group of three other motorcyclists when a deer crossed the road in front of him.

Not being able to avoid the deer, Rubel crashed into it. He was injured in the accident and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No one else was hurt during the crash.

The Sheriff’s Department said it’s still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Groups searching for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Mosquito-related illnesses can also affect animals.
Health officials urging Wisconsin residents to take preventative measures against mosquito-related illnesses
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Rep. Sortwell: Sen. Jacque in “serious need of your prayers”
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
A mother in Texas is sharing the final wish of her daughter, who died of COVID complications...
‘Beg them to get vaccinated:’ Mom shares daughter’s last wish after she dies from COVID

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room...
Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating
Big Rig Truck Show
11th Annual Big Rig Truck Show (8/21/21)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (8/21/21)
Hurricane Henri edged closer to landfall as millions on New York's Long Island and in southern...
Moving island, Tropical Storm Henri drenches Northeast