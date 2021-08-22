Advertisement

Man gets probation after hitting person with hatchet in Dunn Co.

Aug. 22, 2021
DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man was given probation on Friday after pleading no contest to charges related to an arrest in May of this year for assaulting three people.

John Rose assaulted two people and hit another person with a hatchet after a disagreement broke out over drug debts according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

In Friday’s court appearance Rose pled no contest to battery and a misdemeanor charge of bail jumping. For each of these charges, Rose got two years of probation. He is not allowed to possess drugs or be in the presence of drugs not prescribed to him. Rose also cannot possess or be in the presence of drug paraphernalia.

Three other charges were read-in but ultimately dismissed: first degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony charge of bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

Rose’s girlfriend, Rebecca Davis, also faces charges related to this case. She is expected to appear in court again on Sept. 23.

