Marshfield man arrested after stabbing in Wood County

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - A 32-year-old Marshfield man was taken to the Wood County Jail after stabbing a man Saturday night.

Police said the suspect stabbed a 46-year-old man also from Marshfield in the left arm near the intersection of South Cedar Avenue and East 9th Street in Marshfield.

The victim was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center where they treated his wound and later released him.

The Marshfield Police Department arrested the suspect in the stabbing outside his home.

They are recommending the man is charged with mayhem, first degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.