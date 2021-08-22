Advertisement

Marshfield man arrested after stabbing in Wood County

Police are investigating
Police are investigating
By Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - A 32-year-old Marshfield man was taken to the Wood County Jail after stabbing a man Saturday night.

Police said the suspect stabbed a 46-year-old man also from Marshfield in the left arm near the intersection of South Cedar Avenue and East 9th Street in Marshfield.

The victim was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center where they treated his wound and later released him.

The Marshfield Police Department arrested the suspect in the stabbing outside his home.

They are recommending the man is charged with mayhem, first degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Groups searching for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Mosquito-related illnesses can also affect animals.
Health officials urging Wisconsin residents to take preventative measures against mosquito-related illnesses
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Rep. Sortwell: Sen. Jacque in “serious need of your prayers”
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Poison control calls spike as people try livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
A mother in Texas is sharing the final wish of her daughter, who died of COVID complications...
‘Beg them to get vaccinated:’ Mom shares daughter’s last wish after she dies from COVID

Latest News

Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (8/21/21)
Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Green Bay Packers' Kylin Hill runs past New York Jets' Marcus Maye for a touchdown during the...
Wilson throws 2 TD passes as Jets beat Packers 23-14