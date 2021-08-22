Menomonie woman pleads no contest in death of Hayward man

DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) - A 25-year-old woman charged in the death of a Hayward man pleaded no contest in a Dunn County court on Friday.

Ashley Gunder was one of three people charged after authorities found 37-year-old Bruce McGuigan dead in a home in the Town of Dunn in November of 2020.

On Friday, the court accepted Gunder’s plea of no contest and found her guilty of first degree reckless homicide. Three other counts of felony bail jumping were read-in but were dismissed.

Gunder is expected to return to court on Dec. 17 for sentencing. The other two people charged in the case will also appear in court in the coming months. Ryan Steinhoff is expected back in court on Oct. 4, and Chad Turgeson on Sept. 7.

