Yelich drives in 6 runs, powers Brewers past Washington 9-6

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, is congratulated by Avisail Garcia after Yelich's...
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, is congratulated by Avisail Garcia after Yelich's grand slam against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Michael R. Schmidt)(Michael R. Schmidt | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Christian Yelich had a grand slam in the eighth inning, a solo shot in the first and finished with six RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 9-6 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Yelich’s slam put the Brewers up 9-4. Washington scored two in the ninth, and left the bases loaded. Luis Urias reached on catcher’s interference to open the eighth against Javy Guerra (0-1). Jace Peterson singled and Jackie Bradley Jr. was hit by a pitch. After Willy Adames popped out, Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch, forcing in the go-ahead run at 5-4. Yelich, who also had an RBI single, hit his eighth homer of the season.

The Nationals loaded the bases on two walks and a hit against Miguel Sanchez in the ninth. Josh Hader eventually came in and finished for his 25th save in 26 chances.

