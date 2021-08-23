Bloomer faculty member charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bloomer School District faculty member is being charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

22-year-old Noah R. Lane was employed by the Bloomer School District as a middle school special education paraprofessional.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 10, 2021, a victim admitted to authorities to engaging in sexual activities with lane. The victim disclosed to authorities that the interactions were consensual. Authorities learned that the victim was enrolled as a student in the Bloomer School District.

The bloomer school district superintendent says that Lane is currently on unpaid leave with the School District of Bloomer.

