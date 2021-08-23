Advertisement

Chippewa Falls church holds annual backpack giveaway

Valley Vineyard Church hands out backpacks and school supplies.
Valley Vineyard Church hands out backpacks and school supplies.
By Carla Rogner
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls is setting up students for success once again this school year.

Sunday morning, people lined up outside the church for an annual Back to School Giveaway. This year they planned to hand out a thousand backpacks along with school supplies. People could also pick out new outfits and shoes from King’s Closet.

Pastor Michael Houle said the event is a success year after year thanks to donations from area businesses and churches.

“Every year we start with zero budget for this and we end up raising enough for this,” He said. “It is a real generous community we are in and they know how to share God’s love in a practical way.”

Anyone who is still looking to pick up a backpack can stop by the food pantry at Valley Vineyard Church on Tuesday or Thursday between 5 and 7 p.m.

