Chippewa Steel Announce Coaching Change/Director of Hockey Operations

Chippewa Falls, Wis. (Chippew Steel Press Release) -The Steel have announced that Mike Janda has been relieved of his duties due to the recent news from USA Hockey regarding his suspension. “Due to the unfortunate decision, Mike Janda has been relieved of his duties. We wish him and his family nothing but the best.” team owner, Kelly Kasik, announced on Monday.

In light of this decision, the Steel are excited to announce that Brad Stepan will be joining the front office as the Director of Hockey Operations.

“We could not be more excited for Brad to join our organization. He brings a vast knowledge and commitment to our organization, but more importantly the game of hockey. Having Brad on our team will be great for all levels of our organization and we could not think of a better fit.” says Kasik.

Stepan brings a lifetime of hockey experience, both as a player, talent evaluator, and father. The Minnesota native was drafted by the New York Rangers in the 5th round of the 1985 NHL Entry Draft, playing for the organization for three seasons. Off the ice he has scouted and coached numerous levels of hockey, including the Head Coach at Rosemount High School (USHS-MN) for seven seasons, North American Hockey League scout, and three seasons as a Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL) area scout. In addition, Brad’s son, Derek, is currently a member of the Carolina Hurricanes entering his 12th NHL season.

The Steel’s search for a Head Coach is ongoing and information will be released at a later date.

The Home Opener is set for Friday, September 10th.

