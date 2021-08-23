Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in Vernon County

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.(Live 5)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT
TOWN OF VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a report of a shed fire at E8609 County Road SS in the Town of Viroqua on Monday, Aug. 23 at 11:54 a.m.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, when the first units arrived on scene, they found a small shed, overtaken completely, which was close to a residential structure.

The fire spread to the residence and the residence sustained a significant amount of damage. The shed was lost.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. County Road SS was closed with fire units on scene for three and a half hours.

Assisting the Viroqua Fire Department at the scene were Westby Fire Department, Viola Fire Department, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

