Evers: Wis. works toward ‘just, equitable, and fair state’ after Jacob Blake shooting

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday marks one year since the shooting of Jacob Blake Jr., a Black man, in Kenosha by a white police officer. Blake was left paralyzed after being shot in the back by officer Rusten Sheskey.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he was thinking of the Blake family on Monday, as well as to those of two other men.

“While we are grateful Jacob survived his injuries, we also know Jacob, his kids, and his family have and will face challenges they never imagined having to endure,” the governor stated. “We also know the families and friends of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber are undoubtedly grieving and mourning the loss of these young men this week. Kathy and I are thinking of Jacob and his loved ones, as well as the families and friends of Joseph and Anthony today, and we ask Wisconsinites to join us in extending our prayers for peace and healing.”

A Wisconsin prosecutor declined to file charges against Sheskey in January, concluding he couldn’t disprove the officer’s contention that he acted in self-defense because he feared Blake would stab him.

Gov. Evers noted that since the shooting, the state has worked to increase transparency in use of force policies, limit chokehold use and require state-managed law enforcement agencies to update their use of force policies.

“We must remain resolved in addressing the systemic racism and inequities Black Wisconsinites face every day and to continuing our work toward a just, equitable, and fair state,” said Evers.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill that established a uniform use-of-force policy for police across Wisconsin on Aug 6. Under the bill, police can use force based on a situation’s circumstances and whether a suspect is fleeing or resisting arrest. Deadly force is a last resort.

The measure initially included language that would have made an officer who doesn’t intervene when another officer is using force illegally, but Assembly Republicans removed that provision in June at the request of the Milwaukee police union.

Evers also vetoed a Republican-authored bill that would have cut state aid to counties and municipalities that cut their police budgets.

