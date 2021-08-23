Advertisement

Man dies after saving 2 children in Lake Michigan in Racine

The man was related to the two children he saved.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a man died after saving two children who were in distress in the waters of Lake Michigan in Racine.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Kenosha News that the 40-year-old Missouri man was a hero.

The sheriff said the man entered the water to save the children, who were related to him, Sunday afternoon. The children got out thanks to his efforts, but he could not. Emergency responders found the man an hour later.

It happened near a pier where swimming is considered especially dangerous, particularly on days with high waves such as those this weekend.

UPDATE This is a video of the dangerous area of the south end of North Beach, just north of North Pier (taken on an...

Posted by Racine County Sheriffs Office on Sunday, August 22, 2021

