Menomonie man sentenced to three years in prison in child pornography case

He had a sentence hearing Aug. 18.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man that was charged in Dunn County court with ten counts of child pornography, has pleaded no contest and was found guilty of one count of possession of child porn.

According to court documents, Joseph Ellis, 45, was been charged on ten felony counts of possession of child pornography in February of 2020.

One Wednesday Aug. 18, Ellis had a sentence hearing.

Ellis pleaded no contest and was found guilty of one count of possession of child porn. The other two to ten counts were dismissed and read in.

Ellis is sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years on extended supervision.

