Minnesota wildfire not expanding; still remains uncontained

An aircraft drops red fire retardant onto the Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth,...
An aircraft drops red fire retardant onto the Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth, Minn., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, as seen from an airplane above the temporary flight restriction zone.(Alex Korman/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(AP) - Authorities fighting a northeastern Minnesota wildfire say the blaze did not expand its reach over the weekend.

The Greenwood Fire was expanding by about 1,000 acres a day since it started last Sunday. But after growing to nearly 7 square miles Thursday night and raging through Friday, the U.S. Forest Service reported an estimated footprint of 9,067 acres on Saturday. It remained that size during its report Sunday morning. None of the fire has been contained.

The agency on Saturday closed the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness due to concerns about wildfires and drought.

Several other smaller wildfires ignited by lightning strikes have been reported inside the wilderness area.

