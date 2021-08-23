Advertisement

Overturned turkey truck closes Highway 63 in St. Croix County Monday morning

A truck carrying 800 turkeys overturned on Highway 63 between County Highway DD and County Highway E.(KEYC News Now, File)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOWN OF BALDWIN, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash early Monday morning is blocking traffic on Highway 63 north of Baldwin.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, a Jennie-O truck carrying 800 turkeys overturned on Highway 63 between County Highway DD and County Highway E. Nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office used the hashtags “#TheyCameInLikeAButterball” and “#TheSceneMightSmellALittleFowl” while also sharing an image of the road closure.

Highway 63 remained closed six hours after the crash, which was first noted by 511WI.gov at 4:14 a.m. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s recommended detour for southbound traffic on Highway 63 is to exit onto County DD and take that east to 220th Street, then take 220th Street south to County E. Then, motorists should take County E west back onto US 63. Northbound traffic would reverse this detour.

Posted by St. Croix County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 23, 2021

