River Prairie Cultural Festival aims to bring the community together

River Prairie Cultural Festival was held in Altoona's River Prairie Park
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The River Prairie Cultural festival was held Sunday in Altoona’s River Prairie Park.

Kelly Bakken is the chief of police for the Altoona Police Department. She says there were food vendors, singing and dancing, people selling clothes and other items and more.

“Just a whole bunch of people out getting to know their neighbors today, having a good time, eating some good food and just mingling,” Bakken said.

Last year the event was cancelled because of COVID-19 and Bakken says they wanted this year to bigger than before.

“We did this in 2019, we did a smaller much smaller scale event” Bakken said. “In 2020, with COVID, we didn’t get to do anything and so out goal for 2021 was to make it bigger and invite more people which we did.”

Bakken says this type of event can give people a chance to get to know their community members.

“It was really a get to know your neighbor type of event and the people in your community and different cultures and just celebrate that,” Bakken said.

