Seeds of Hope on new journey of healing focused on giving back

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One area non-profit’s fields of sky-high sunflowers are in full bloom.

Babbette’s Seeds of Hope in Eau Claire was started by the family of Babbette Jaquish who passed away in 2014 after a long battle with cancer.

Babbette’s family started Seeds of Hope as a way of keeping her memory, and love of sunflowers alive.

The fields filled with thousands of sunflowers are open 24/7 to visitors, offering a place of solitude.

Beginning this year, Seeds of Hope partnered with the Eau Claire Community Foundation, which is now running the fundraising for the non-profit.

Babbette’s daughter Jennifer white says this allows her and her sisters to focus on offering other families going through hardship a place to pay tribute and enjoy the sunflowers.

“It brings people together, lets them tell their story and that’s kind of the new direction we’re going in,” says White.

This year’s sunflowers are in memory of Tracey Curtis who passed away after her battle with multiple myeloma this past year, the same cancer White’s mother had.

Curtis’ wish was to donate of the proceeds in memory of her to the Eau Claire Community Foundation and the Babbette’s Seeds of Hope endowment.

Moving forward, White says they would like to offer the field’s donations in memory of other families who have lost loved ones, giving back to the community that has given her family so much.

“We all have our own story and I think the sunflowers were able to bring it to light, that we have struggles,” says White. “They start with this beautiful life and they have all this ray of sunshine and then they go through their life cycle, kind of like we do as humans, we all have a lifecycle and I think that’s what makes them so special too.”

White says the fields still offer a healing process for her too, it will seven years this November from when her mother passed away.

White says please feel free to reach out, tell them about who you’ve lost and they’d be happy to put up a field of sunflowers in memory of your loved one.

Coming full circle, after the sunflower season is over, which only lasts about three weeks, the flowers will be harvested for bird food.

Donate to the Eau Claire Community Foundation’s Babbette’s Seeds of Hope Fund.

Look for the Babbette’s Seeds of Hope road signs, the field now blooming at S5875 Fuller Rd, South of Hwy 85, Eau Claire, WI.

