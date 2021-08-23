The Ski Sprites are back on Lake Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ski Sprites perform ski shows on Lake Altoona during the summer months. Last year, the Sprites couldn’t have their season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben Walker, vice president of the Ski Sprites says he’s happy to back on water.

“Last season we were only able to practice once in a while and this year we’re able to cam back and perform for everybody and compete in our tournaments which is an amazing feeling to be back on the water for sure,” Walker said.

Walker and his sister Lizzy joined the Sprites together 14 years ago.

“We joined at the same time,” Lizzy said. “I was about seven and Ben was about nine. We grew up skiing.”

Walker says a friend of theirs was in the Sprites and decided to join after seeing how much fun he was having.

“A friend of ours was involved about 15 years ago and he was having a great time water skiing with team and we like water skiing and we’ve been hooked ever since,” Walker said.

Greta Glasier joined the Sprites about eight years ago. She says she’s excited to finally be back on the water.

“It’s great,” Glasier said. “I didn’t ski at all last year with COVID. I just kind of took the year off and it was boring and lonely. So, to be back with the sprites, we’re like a family, to be back with my ski family is absolutely amazing. I love it.”

Walker says there are 80 members on the team with about 35 of them being skiers.

“All age ranges,” Walker said. “My daughter ski’s, she’s three and we’ve got skiers into their 40′s. We’ve definitely had some older than that in the past.”

The team works hard throughout the year to out together shows that all can enjoy.

“We perform pyramids, swizzle skiing, trick skiing, barefoot skiing, we go off the jump there and just about everything else,” Walker said.

Rich LaFave is the show director for the Ski Sprites and has been a part of the team for 16 years. He says the sprites also provide the community with opportunities to learn how to water ski and more.

“We have an adaptive ski program and we also just did our support show last Sunday for Marshfield clinic,” LaFave said. “Not only do we perform ski, promote the sport of skiing and activities, family activities and event, but also other things for the community.”

The Ski Sprites put on shows from Memorial Day through Labor day.

