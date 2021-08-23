State Patrol plans aerial enforcement on I-94 Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in Eau Claire County Thursday.

According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted along Interstate 94.

The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which includes three Cessna 172 Skyhawks and five pilots, will be deployed to four different counties in the state this week, weather permitting. The enforcement plan also includes aerial enforcement in Fond du Lac County on Tuesday, Rock County on Saturday, and Dane County on Wednesday and Sunday.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Fond du Lac Co. – WIS 26



Wednesday, Aug. 25

Dane Co. – I-39/90



Friday, Aug. 27

Eau Claire Co. – I-94



Saturday, Aug. 28

Rock Co. – I-39/90



Sunday, Aug. 29

Dane Co. – I-39/90 pic.twitter.com/eoMKjE0m5V — WI State Patrol (@wistatepatrol) August 23, 2021

Aerial speed enforcement is used to more easily spot speeding drivers or aggressive driving behavior, says the State Patrol. Pilots who observe a violation will relay the information to ground-based State Patrol troopers to enforce traffic laws.

In addition to manned aircraft, the State Patrol also utilizes drones as part of its Aerial Support Unit. The piloted planes are used in enforcing traffic laws, in addition to several other duties.

For more information on the aerial enforcement programs and aerial support unit at the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, you can visit their website.

