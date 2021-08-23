Three people hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

TOWNSHIP OF NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Road 35 at State Road 25 in the Township of Nelson Saturday at 11:01 a.m.

The drivers involved included 28-year-old Kylie Barningham of Pepin, Wis. and 43-year-old Christina Gbejewoh of Woodbury, Minn.

Barningham was traveling eastbound on State Road 35 in a car, attempting to turn north on to State Road 25 when she failed to yield and was struck by Gbejewoh who was traveling west on State Road 35 in a truck.

Barningham had a child with her, and Gbejewoh was a driving alone.

Barningham, Gbejewoh, and the child were taken to a hospital by ambulance for non- life threatening injuries.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s department at the scene were Alma Police Department, Nelson Fire Department, Alma Ambulance, Durand Ambulance, Pepin Ambulance, Mayo One Air Ambulance, Midwest Towing, and Snapper’s Towing.

