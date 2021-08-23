Search for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief ends after truck found with body inside
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office is no longer searching for Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen after locating his truck. A body was found inside and has yet to be identified.
Halvorsen went missing Wednesday.
His truck was found Sunday afternoon in a remote wooded area near Hayward according to Sheriff Brett Semingson.
No foul play is suspected. An investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.