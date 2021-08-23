University of Minnesota requiring COVID-19 vaccination

MINNESOTA (WEAU) - The University of Minnesota is adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccines required for all enrolled University of Minnesota students.

This stems from the recent milestones in the pandemic.

According to a release from the Office of the President, within the next few days, all students systemwide will receive an email with instructions on how to confirm vaccination status. Students will have an online form to fill out.

The university also expects faculty and staff to attest regarding their vaccination status beginning tomorrow, August 24.

They are also set to receive an email with instructions, and will have to fill out an online form.

The letter from the Office of the President states, “University health experts have communicated in a variety of ways, receiving a vaccine is a testament not only to your commitment to your own health, but the health and safety of your family, colleagues, and our entire University community.”

