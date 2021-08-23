Advertisement

Vernon County Zoning Office asking landowners to report flood damage

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Vernon County Zoning Office is requesting any landowner that sustained flood damage to any structure in a mapped floodplain to contact the Vernon County Zoning Department to report damage.

According to the release from the Vernon County Zoning Office, all structures in the mapped floodplain, whether residential, commercial or out-buildings, require a permit and inspection before any repairs are started.

Permit applications are available from the Vernon County Zoning office located at 318 fairlane drive (erlandson building room 226-227), Viroqua or at vernoncounty.org.

A floodplain map can be viewed at vernoncounty.org under land information & GIS maps.

For assistance, call the Vernon County Zoning office at 608-637-5270 or the Vernon County Land Information Officer at 608-637-5314.

