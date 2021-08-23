Wisconsin DNR annouces 2021 hunting changes

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing that the 2021 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet is now available online.

The pamphlet will also soon be available at license agents and open service centers around the state.

The pamphlet brings season dates, shooting hours, and regulations together in one convenient document.

According to a release from the Wisconsin DNR, early teal and early goose seasons kick off on Sept. 1.

The opening of the 2021 archery and crossbow deer seasons will run concurrently statewide from Sept. 18 to Jan. 9, 2022.

The archery and crossbow seasons are extended to Jan. 31, 2022 in metro sub-units.

Many counties will offer the antlerless-only holiday hunt between the Christmas and New Year holidays. Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties.

The 2021 deer season schedule is as follows:

Gun Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities: Oct. 2-10, 2021

Youth Deer Hunt: Oct. 9-10, 2021

Gun Deer Hunt: Nov. 20-28, 2021

Muzzleloader: Nov. 29-Dec. 8, 2021

Statewide Antlerless Hunt: Dec. 9-12, 2021

Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt: Dec. 24, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022

New, updated bear zones will be in effect this year, approved as part of the 2019-2029 Wisconsin Black Bear Management Plan.

For more information, visit the DNR Hunting webpage.

