Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR annouces 2021 hunting changes

Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties.
Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing that the 2021 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet is now available online.

The pamphlet will also soon be available at license agents and open service centers around the state.

The pamphlet brings season dates, shooting hours, and regulations together in one convenient document.

According to a release from the Wisconsin DNR, early teal and early goose seasons kick off on Sept. 1.

The opening of the 2021 archery and crossbow deer seasons will run concurrently statewide from Sept. 18 to Jan. 9, 2022.

The archery and crossbow seasons are extended to Jan. 31, 2022 in metro sub-units.

Many counties will offer the antlerless-only holiday hunt between the Christmas and New Year holidays. Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties.

The 2021 deer season schedule is as follows:

  • Gun Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities: Oct. 2-10, 2021
  • Youth Deer Hunt: Oct. 9-10, 2021
  • Gun Deer Hunt: Nov. 20-28, 2021
  • Muzzleloader: Nov. 29-Dec. 8, 2021
  • Statewide Antlerless Hunt: Dec. 9-12, 2021
  • Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt: Dec. 24, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022

New, updated bear zones will be in effect this year, approved as part of the 2019-2029 Wisconsin Black Bear Management Plan.

For more information, visit the DNR Hunting webpage.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Search for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief ends after truck found with body inside
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Groups searching for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Fort McCoy
First Afghan refugees begin arriving at Fort McCoy Sunday afternoon
Fatal crash
Charges expected after Medford man dies in Taylor County crash

Latest News

Fort McCoy
Afghan refugees continue filling Fort McCoy, work underway to add capacity
He was employed by the Bloomer School District as a middle school special education...
Bloomer faculty member charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/23/21)
Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine
With one COVID-19 vaccine fully approved, health officials hope they’ll see more vaccinations