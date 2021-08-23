Wisconsin offering $100 to residents who get their first dose before Labor Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Wisconsin residents who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between last Friday and Labor Day will get a $100 reward from the state.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the new initiative Monday during a stop in Oshkosh. The governor argued that with students returning to the classroom and the Delta variant spreading rapidly through the state, “we all need to step up and stop the spread.”

To collect the $100 Visa gift card, residents who get their first dose of one of the vaccines will need to go to the 100.wisconsin.gov website and fill out the required form. The state will then use that information to confirm that applicants received their first dose between August 20 and September 6.

All Wisconsinites ages 12 and up are eligible and they will not need to show proof of insurance, I.D., or citizenship. The state will then mail the cards to qualifying recipients’ Wisconsin addresses.

“It’s that simple: get vaccinated, get $100,” Evers continued. “I’m calling on all eligible Wisconsinites who have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccine yet to step up, roll up their sleeve, and do their part to help protect our state and put an end to COVID-19.”

More information on the reward system is available on the DHS website or by calling 844-684-1064.

To find a vaccine location, go to vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.

