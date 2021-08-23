With one COVID-19 vaccine fully approved, health officials hope they’ll see more vaccinations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been under Emergency Use Authorization since December. It’s now getting the full backing of the Food & Drug Administration.

In the last three months, the FDA said it has poured over hundreds of thousands of pages of data--checking the safety and efficacy of this vaccine.

“They looked at the results from all of those clinical trials, and after that fine-tooth comb approach, they came to the same conclusion that they did earlier on with that emergency use authorization: this vaccine is safe, this vaccine’s effective,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, the chief quality officer for UW Health.

Even though it took less time, Pothof said the vaccine went through the same process other drugs go through.

“I think what happened here is you had Pfizer, who devoted tremendous resources to creating the data, bringing the data in from those trials, and then likewise the FDA really put all hands on deck, and that’s why you’re seeing a process that usually takes quite a bit longer because it is so arduous get done in maybe not a short amount of time but a shorter period of time than what we would expect,” Pothof said.

That process, however, only gave full approval to recipients ages 16 and older.

12 through 15-year-old use is still under Emergency Authorization.

With at least one major age group now fully approved, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese is hopeful to see an uptick in vaccinations.

“Some people who have been waiting, I would anticipate, in Eau Claire to now say we’re ready to get vaccinated, and we hope that happens,” Giese said. “It’s time to do that with the delta circulating right now, it really comes in a space where those who may have been hesitant, have that added reassurance now.”

With this approval, the vaccine will go by a new name: Cominarty.

Pothof expects to see more companies and groups mandating vaccinations now that this one has been fully approved.

He also said it’s likely both the Moderna and the J&J vaccines will get full FDA approval in the future.

To find a vaccine clinic or provider near you, click HERE. To find a vaccine in Eau Claire County, click HERE. For Chippewa County, click HERE.

