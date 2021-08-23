Advertisement

Woman surprises family while on leave from the U.S. Navy

Morgan Moucha came home from the U.S. Navy and surprises her family
Morgan Moucha came home from the U.S. Navy and surprises her family
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chick-A-Dee’s Family Restaurant in Eau Claire was filled with tears of happiness and joy. Owners Brent and Dawn Knutson were surprised by their family when their daughter Morgan Moucha walked through the doors after three long years away with the United States Navy.

“It feels good to be home, it’s been a long time,” Moucha said.

Moucha has been stationed in Spain since 2018. Due to strict COVID-19 restrictions, she hasn’t been able to see her family.

“Originally my aunt, my mom and my baby cousin were going to come visit me in Spain, but with all the restrictions they weren’t able to,” Moucha said.

With the help of her aunt, Rhonda Krumenauer, Moucha surprised her parents at their restaurant for a heart felt reunion.

“I told my aunt that I wanted to come home and surprise everybody,” Moucha said. ‘So she kind of helped me out getting everything together and she made most of the plans. She did all the hard work, I just showed up.”

Moucha’s parents, Brent and Dawn, were overwhelmed with emotions and overjoyed.

“I’m still weak in the knees, I can’t believe it,” Dawn said.

Krumenauer says there’s nothing better than seeing family in-person.

“When military service members are overseas and they’re gone for so long you talk to them over Facetime and Snapchat, but it’s never the same as having that person here and knowing they’re safe,” Krumenauer said.

Moucha will be home for a month and she’s looking forward to spending time with her family.

