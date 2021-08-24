Advertisement

Almost all Wis. public water systems comply with health-based standards

Water systems collect samples regularly to monitor quality.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released its 2020 Annual Drinking Water Report which revealed that last year more than 98% of Wisconsin’s public water systems provided water that met all of the health-based drinking water standards.

According to the Wis. DNR, the report shows compliance with the drinking water requirements, as well as statewide efforts to help public water systems provide safe and adequate drinking water.

Compliance with drinking water requirements is measured in various ways. 86.9% of Wisconsin’s public water systems met all of the regulatory requirements in 2020. A breakdown of which areas in Wisconsin met the requirements was not included in the report.

“The pandemic exemplified how critically important access to safe drinking water is for everyone,” Steve Elmore, DNR Bureau of Drinking Water and Groundwater Program Director said. “Safe drinking water has been essential throughout the pandemic, not just for drinking. We also depend on it for hand washing and minimizing disease risk.”

Water systems collect samples regularly to monitor quality. The DNR also conducts on-site assessments when bacterial contaminants are discovered, the Wis. DNR said.

“This year’s report showcases efforts by the DNR and water system owners and operators in response to the drinking water challenges caused by the pandemic,” Elmore said.

