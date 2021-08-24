Advertisement

Charges filed against man who tried to evade law enforcement

Authorities believe he started a fire before jumping out of a second story window.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges are filed today against the man who had two standoffs within weeks of each other with Chippewa County law enforcement officers.

35-year-old Kane Berg remains in the Chippewa County jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

A complaint links Berg to several thefts, including a pick-up, two lawn mowers, and two trailers. Authorities tried to serve a warrant for Berg at a home on Main Street in Chippewa Falls.

After several failed attempts, officers entered the house and discovered Berg was not inside.

Three other people were removed from the home. Two of them were taken into custody.

During the weekend, Berg was taken into custody after a second standoff. He was reported to have pointed a handgun at a woman during a fight inside. The woman was able to escape.

Authorities believe Berg started a fire before jumping out of a second story window.

An initial appearance is set for tomorrow.

