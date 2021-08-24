Advertisement

City of Eau Claire’s insurance carrier enters into settlement agreement regarding lawsuit

The Interim City Manager released a statement on behalf of the insurance company.
The Interim City Manager released a statement on behalf of the insurance company.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire’s insurance carrier, Wisconsin Municipal Mutual Insurance Company (WMMIC), has entered into settlement agreements regarding a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the City of Eau Claire and the Eau Claire Police Department.

31-year-old Tyler Holte was shot twice in April, 2015 by Officer Hunter Braatz. At the time, officers said he resisted arrest.

Earlier this year, an attorney for Holte filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Eau Claire and the officer, suing for damages. Documents filed in federal district court show Holte amassed more than $235,000 in medical bills.

Interim City Manager, Dave Solberg, released a statement on behalf of the insurance company.

“The choice to settle these cases were business decisions made by the City of Eau Claire’s insurance company, and focused primarily on the costs of litigation rather than on the facts of each case,” Solberg said. “WMMIC’s decision to settle these cases does not reflect a determination by the City of Eau Claire, including the Eau Claire City Council, that settlement was appropriate.  While WMMIC made similar financial decisions of settlement for each claim, these were separate use of force incidents with distinctive circumstances.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Search for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief ends after truck found with body inside
Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties.
Wisconsin DNR announces 2021 hunting changes
He was employed by the Bloomer School District as a middle school special education...
Bloomer faculty member charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff
Nearly 3,000 customers were without power after a severe thunderstorm passed through Eau Claire...
Thousands lose power in western Wisconsin due to Tuesday morning storms
Wisconsin offering $100 to residents who get their first dose before Labor Day

Latest News

He will have a bail/bond hearing on August 25 at 1:00 p.m.
Tomah man charged with possession of child pornography
Season passes are available for purchase at the brush site.
Eau Claire brush site open additional days this week
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
Firefighter injured after house fire in Eau Claire Tuesday morning
The DHS says the new seven-day average of COVID-19 cases is 1,369.
DHS reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday