City of Eau Claire’s insurance carrier enters into settlement agreement regarding lawsuit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire’s insurance carrier, Wisconsin Municipal Mutual Insurance Company (WMMIC), has entered into settlement agreements regarding a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the City of Eau Claire and the Eau Claire Police Department.

31-year-old Tyler Holte was shot twice in April, 2015 by Officer Hunter Braatz. At the time, officers said he resisted arrest.

Earlier this year, an attorney for Holte filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Eau Claire and the officer, suing for damages. Documents filed in federal district court show Holte amassed more than $235,000 in medical bills.

Interim City Manager, Dave Solberg, released a statement on behalf of the insurance company.

“The choice to settle these cases were business decisions made by the City of Eau Claire’s insurance company, and focused primarily on the costs of litigation rather than on the facts of each case,” Solberg said. “WMMIC’s decision to settle these cases does not reflect a determination by the City of Eau Claire, including the Eau Claire City Council, that settlement was appropriate. While WMMIC made similar financial decisions of settlement for each claim, these were separate use of force incidents with distinctive circumstances.”

