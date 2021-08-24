DNR encouraging hunters to take part in West Nile Virus study involving ruffed grouse

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin’s crops are moving ahead, but their condition has dropped during the past week. The latest U.S. Department of Agriculture crop progress report, issued yesterday, shows the state’s corn crop at 75 percent good to excellent, which is 5 percent under last week’s condition. The corn is reported 74 percent in the dough stage or beyond, which is two days ahead of last year’s crop but sis days ahead of the five-year average. The soybean crop was rated 75 percent good to excellent, 2 percent below last week’s report. The report said 89 percent of the state’s soybeans are setting pods, which is three days behind last year but two days ahead of the average; 7 percent of the soybeans are coloring, which is two days ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the five-year average. The report said 75 percent of the oats are harvested, and that the potato harvest is 24 percent complete; the third-crop hay harvest is 82 percent complete. The state’s topsoil moisture was rated 8 percent very short, 18 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 8 percent surplus.

Another USDA report showed Wisconsin’s egg production during July was 181 million eggs, down 2 percent from June and down 8 percent compared with July of 2020. The average number of layers on-hand during July 6 was 7.02 million, down 6 percent from June and down 10 percent from July of 2020. Wisconsin’s eggs per 100 layers for July were 2.572, up 4 percent from June and a 2 percent increase compared with July of 2020.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it’s investing $26 million to build infrastructure to expand the availability of higher-blend renewable biofuels by 822 million gallons annually in 23 states, including Wisconsin and Minnesota. The USDA is making the awards under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. The funding is hoped to increase the use of biofuels derived from U.S. agricultural products and prioritize climate-smart solutions that will help rural America build back better.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters in the central and northern forests to assist in the final sampling of a multi-state study on West Nile virus in ruffed grouse. To participate, fill out a short online form to receive a free sampling kit in early September ahead of the Sept. 18 ruffed grouse season opener. The number of kits provided per individual is limited to ensure samples come from a large geographic area. The DNR will work with conservation partners to distribute 500 kits to hunters.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.