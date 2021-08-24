Advertisement

Eau Claire brush site open additional days this week

Season passes are available for purchase at the brush site.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road is opening additional days this week to help accommodate storm clean-up.

According to a release from the City of Eau Claire, City of Eau Claire residents and business owners may dispose of brush and smaller tree limbs by taking them to the brush site located at 5710 Jeffers Road in Eau Claire.

The site is open the following days this week:

  • Tuesday: noon to 6:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Pay-as-you-go fees are accepted by credit card or check on site, cash is not accepted.

Season passes are available for purchase at the brush site (no cash), or at Community Services Department located at 910 Forest Street, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (credit card, check, and cash accepted).

For size restrictions and what items are accepted at the City of Eau Claire’s Green Waste Facility, visit their website.

