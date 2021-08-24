Eau Claire health officials issuing reminder to the vaccinated

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is issuing a reminder that just because you’re vaccinated, it does not mean that you’re in the clear from contracting COVID-19.

New data out last week from the State Department of Health Services shows the rate of confirmed and probable cases among vaccinated people is one-third compared to the unvaccinated.

The DHS reports more than 98 percent of COVID-19 cases from the start of the year through late-July are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

Audrey Boerner, with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, says even if you are vaccinated it’s advised to get tested if you’re feeling any symptoms.

“We know that breakthrough cases can happen and it’s possible. So, the best thing to do in that case is get tested. Also, for vaccinated people who don’t have symptoms but know that they were exposed, should get tested three to five days after coming into contact with someone else who did test positive for COVID-19,” Boerner said.

They are offering tips over the next coming days on their Facebook page on how to boost your immune system.

