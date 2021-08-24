Advertisement

Eau Claire health officials issuing reminder to the vaccinated

They are offering tips over the next coming days on their Facebook page.
They are offering tips over the next coming days on their Facebook page.(WTOC)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is issuing a reminder that just because you’re vaccinated, it does not mean that you’re in the clear from contracting COVID-19.

New data out last week from the State Department of Health Services shows the rate of confirmed and probable cases among vaccinated people is one-third compared to the unvaccinated.

The DHS reports more than 98 percent of COVID-19 cases from the start of the year through late-July are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

Audrey Boerner, with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, says even if you are vaccinated it’s advised to get tested if you’re feeling any symptoms.

“We know that breakthrough cases can happen and it’s possible. So, the best thing to do in that case is get tested. Also, for vaccinated people who don’t have symptoms but know that they were exposed, should get tested three to five days after coming into contact with someone else who did test positive for COVID-19,” Boerner said.

They are offering tips over the next coming days on their Facebook page on how to boost your immune system.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Search for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief ends after truck found with body inside
Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties.
Wisconsin DNR announces 2021 hunting changes
He was employed by the Bloomer School District as a middle school special education...
Bloomer faculty member charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff
Nearly 3,000 customers were without power after a severe thunderstorm passed through Eau Claire...
Thousands lose power in western Wisconsin due to Tuesday morning storms
Wisconsin offering $100 to residents who get their first dose before Labor Day

Latest News

In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, smoke billows during a defensive...
Minnesota wildfires disappoint travelers and outfitters
Storm Damage
Power Outages and Downed Trees Caused by Storm
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
He was booked in the Rusk County Jail.
Former Ladysmith High School teacher taken into custody