Evers directs $250 million to long-term economic recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday two new grant programs dedicated to helping Wisconsin communities build long-term economic recovery.

The $200 million Neighborhood Investment Fund grant program and $50 million Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment grant program are being funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to the Governor’s office.

“Wisconsin continues to rebound and recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but at the end of the day, we don’t want to just recover,” Gov. Evers said.

The Neighborhood Investment Fund Grants will be available to local and tribal governments to help their communities deliver innovative public services such as new and improved facilities, especially to underserved populations.

The Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grants will provide funding to local and tribal governments, as well as non-profit healthcare organizations to assist in capital projects that specifically support access to healthcare for low income, uninsured and undeserved communities, the Governor’s office said. New or upgraded facilities, as well as additional capacity for care within a community are among the projects mentioned.

“If we want to see Wisconsin’s families, communities, and economy succeed for years to come, then we need to make the investments today to build long-term, sustainable economic wellbeing for tomorrow,” Gov. Evers said. “And what better place to make those investments than in our people and our neighborhoods so every Wisconsinite has access to the infrastructure and resources to thrive.”

Both competitive grant programs will be administered by the Department of Administration (DOA).

“DOA is honored to collaborate with local governments, tribal governments, and non-profit healthcare organizations on these community-enhancing grant programs,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said. “We know they will bring creative ideas that will lead to tremendous results.”

Those interested in receiving more information and the grant should sign up to receive alerts here.

