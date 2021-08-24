Advertisement

Firefighter injured after house fire in Eau Claire Tuesday morning

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is injured after helping bring a house fire under control Tuesday morning in Eau Claire.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire at 6:45 a.m. on 4th Street on Eau Claire’s west side. The fire was located in the basement of the two-story home, where it was brought under control as the home was evacuated.

A single minor injury to one firefighter was reported as the fire was extinguished. Nobody else was injured in the fire.

The fire occurred during a severe weather event that knocked out electricity for thousands in Eau Claire Tuesday morning, and ECFD crews spent most of Tuesday morning and early afternoon responding to calls of downed power lines across the city.

