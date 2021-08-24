Former Ladysmith High School teacher taken into custody

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - A former teacher at Ladysmith High School was taken into custody Tuesday for suspected possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a release from The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, MacKenzie Johnson, a former teacher at Ladysmith High School, was taken into custody August 24, 2021 for suspected possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home. He was then taken into custody at the Ladysmith High School. Johnson was booked in the Rusk County Jail.

Johnson resigned his position from Ladysmith High School Tuesday.

If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call the Ladysmith Police Department at (715) 532-2186.

This investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ and is assisted by Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office the Fontana Police Department in California, the Office of School Safety and the Ladysmith School District.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.