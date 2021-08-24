Advertisement

HSHS updates visitor policies as COVID-19 cases rise

As of Monday, both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties had high transmission rates of COVID-19.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New visitor policies are in place at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls due to the increase in COVID-19 transmission in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

According to the visitor guidelines page on HSHS’s website updated on August 24, patients are allowed two visitors per day if they are ages 12 and over. Children ages 11 and under are not allowed as visitors.

Additionally, patients that are suspected of having or are confirmed to have COVID-19 aren’t allowed visitors, with exceptions for children and special circumstances. End-of-life patients will have special arrangements made on a case-by-case basis.

“We understand how important it is for our patients and their loved ones to be able to connect, and we thank everyone for their understanding during what has been a very challenging time for all,” Andrew Bagnall, President and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin, said. “We continue to take every step possible to keep our patients and colleagues safe as COVID-19 still exists in our communities and continue to encourage all eligible to become vaccinated for COVID-19.”

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure, and will be required to wear a facemask and use hand sanitizer regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

As of Monday, both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties had high transmission rates of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For additional information about the updated visitor policies, you can visit the HSHS hospital visitor guidelines website.

