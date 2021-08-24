A look inside one ECASD middle school ahead of new school year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Class in session next week means area schools are gearing up to welcome students back five days a week.

Masked-up, the Eau Claire Area School District is using this week to welcome new staff and prepare for students back in the building, with four days of teacher professional development.

A week taking care of trainings and seminars to ensure students are welcomed back with all hands-on-deck.

Principal Tim Skutley says the week is less of an all-staff orientation but rather a time for smaller groups of staff to work together within their departments, going through an extensive review of everything from bloodborne pathogens to the employee hand book.

Scutley says the middle school learned a lot last year amid the pandemic, and is eager to begin the year on a high note.

“The bigger picture that we’re trying to keep in mind is that we are an educational institution, we have to have kids in our buildings each day to move forward and make sure that they’re learning and growing, and becoming better people. So that’s our first and foremost priority,” says Scutley. “We see some of the COVID or health related concerns that we work with as peripheral, they certainly are of focus of the adults of the building, but beyond that we want students to have an enriching experience when they’re here and be able to participate in activities and labs and move through the building to learn.”

Scutley says they’re trying to find that balance between the best education they can possible provide but also recognizing families send their children to school to be kept safe and well-cared for.

Opening of school guidelines are also being solidified this week including daily classrooms cleanings, students taking lunch by cohort, assigned seating to account for contact tracing and limiting building visitors when possible.

One of the eight new hires to the middle school is science and social studies teacher Amy Delyea-Petska.

She says being back in full-force will allow them to cover more material while providing hands-on assistance.

“[The] first couple of weeks are going to be just getting back into the routine of being in school five days a week and helping transition those kids back to a school schedule,” Delyea-Petska says. “The focus will be building those relationships and helping them get into a normal routine...I’m just so excited to be back and to be able to see kids again.”

Wednesday night, students and families are invited into the building for the first time to meet their teachers and to get acquainted with their new schedules and classrooms.

