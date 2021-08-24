Advertisement

Minnesota wildfires disappoint travelers and outfitters

In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, smoke billows during a defensive...
In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, smoke billows during a defensive burn-out operation, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, on the southeastern edge of the Greenwood Lake wildfire in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota, which has burned more than 14 square miles. The purpose was to decrease the amount of natural fuels available to threaten the containment line.(United States Forest Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Minn. (AP) - Ely is typically teeming this time of year with visitors heading out on or returning from excursions into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. But about the only cars in the northeastern Minnesota town with canoes strapped to their tops this week are leaving. Several fires inside and just outside the country’s most visited wilderness area led officials to close it last weekend. Minnesota Public Radio reports that it has dealt a blow to those who spent months planning their trips to the area and to the outfitters and other businesses that depend on them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Search for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief ends after truck found with body inside
Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in almost all counties.
Wisconsin DNR announces 2021 hunting changes
He was employed by the Bloomer School District as a middle school special education...
Bloomer faculty member charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff
Nearly 3,000 customers were without power after a severe thunderstorm passed through Eau Claire...
Thousands lose power in western Wisconsin due to Tuesday morning storms
Wisconsin offering $100 to residents who get their first dose before Labor Day

Latest News

Storm Damage
Power Outages and Downed Trees Caused by Storm
They are offering tips over the next coming days on their Facebook page.
Eau Claire health officials issuing reminder to the vaccinated
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
He was booked in the Rusk County Jail.
Former Ladysmith High School teacher taken into custody