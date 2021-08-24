Advertisement

One person dead after one-vehicle crash in Taylor County

Failure to have control of the vehicle, inattentive driving, and driving too fast for...
Failure to have control of the vehicle, inattentive driving, and driving too fast for conditions are suspected factors contributing to the crash.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF TAFT, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Taylor County Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash near the address of W16912 Pinewood Drive in the Town of Taft Monday at 12:40 p.m.

Authorities found a SUV in the north ditch, and the driver dead inside of the vehicle. The driver was still seat belted in the vehicle.

Investigation indicates the SUV was eastbound on Pinewood Drive when the driver lost control, entered the south ditch, and corrected, where it went back onto the roadway. The vehicle then entered the north ditch where it struck a large tree.

Investigation also indicates that failure to have control of the vehicle, inattentive driving, and driving too fast for conditions are suspected factors contributing to the crash.

Assisting Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Gilman Fire and Ambulance Services.

The driver found dead has been identified as 19-year-old Trenton J. Glidden of Gilman, Wis.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Search for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief ends after truck found with body inside
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Groups searching for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Fatal crash
Charges expected after Medford man dies in Taylor County crash
Fort McCoy
First Afghan refugees begin arriving at Fort McCoy Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Authorities believe he started a fire before jumping out of a second story window.
Charges filed against man who tried to evade law enforcement
Evers on Wisconsin's Role in Afghanistan Evacuations
Gov. Evers on Wisconsin's Role in Afghanistan Evacuations
Vaccine Fully Approved
Pfizer-Biontech Vaccine Fully Approved
Refugees Arrive at Fort McCoy
Refugees Arrive at Fort McCoy