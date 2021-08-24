One person dead after one-vehicle crash in Taylor County

TOWN OF TAFT, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Taylor County Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash near the address of W16912 Pinewood Drive in the Town of Taft Monday at 12:40 p.m.

Authorities found a SUV in the north ditch, and the driver dead inside of the vehicle. The driver was still seat belted in the vehicle.

Investigation indicates the SUV was eastbound on Pinewood Drive when the driver lost control, entered the south ditch, and corrected, where it went back onto the roadway. The vehicle then entered the north ditch where it struck a large tree.

Investigation also indicates that failure to have control of the vehicle, inattentive driving, and driving too fast for conditions are suspected factors contributing to the crash.

Assisting Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Gilman Fire and Ambulance Services.

The driver found dead has been identified as 19-year-old Trenton J. Glidden of Gilman, Wis.

