Power outages and downed tree’s caused by Tuesday’s storm

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many Eau Claire residents woke up to stormy weather Tuesday morning. The storm was strong enough to leave some people in dark with scattered power outages.

Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang with Eau Claire Fire and Rescue says crews were busy cleaning up this morning.

“The most common type of call that we get when we get a storm like seen this morning is downed power lines due to heavy winds,” Bertrang said.

Chris Ouellette with Xcel Energy says there were thousands who lost power in the morning.

“Roughly three to four thousand customers lost power either momentarily or maybe their lights flickered too a little bit of a longer duration of an hour or more,” Ouellette said.

Ouellette says the significant outages were caused by those harsh winds brought on by the storm.

“A lot of tree’s down, branches and limbs on our power lines is probably the number one thing that we dealt with,” Ouellette said. “Literally knocking the power lines down and we also had some lightning strikes to our equipment, so that causes some issues as well.”

Bertrang says downed power lines can cause more problems than loss of power. He cautions people to be careful and if you see a power line to keep a safe distance and report it.

“The other issue that happens with those energizes wires is they can start fires and we can have a lot of different types of things catch on fire due to that energy,” Bertrang said. “It can be vehicles or homes or vegetation.”

A downed tree fell fell onto Harding Avenue sometime during the storm and was cleared later in the day. At the Hub, an organization that provides housing for those experiencing homelessness, had tree fall onto the roof of one of their homes.

“A large tree limb went down on the only Hub Home we have not started the new siding and window work on to date,” Director of the Hub, Becky Piper said. “Luckily, even though it was a very large limb it appears there is no damage other than a few shingles to repair. We are very thankful no one was hurt and damage is minimal. We will be starting clean up as soon as the storm clears and the rain ends.”

Tyler Esh is the Emergency Management Coordinator for Eau Claire County. He says when storms like Tuesday’s comes along, it’s best to be prepared.

“Make sure people have a way to get severe weather alerts,” Esh said. “If we saw what we saw a couple weeks ago with heavy rain and flash flooding throughout the community in Eau Claire, be prepared in case there would be a flooding issue as well.”

The northside of Eau Claire saw the most damage and street crews worked to clear away larger branches that broke off.

If you are an Xcel customer, power is reported to be fully restored by the evening. To track the outages in the Eau Claire area, you can look at Xcel’s power outage map on their website.

